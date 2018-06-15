Head-To-Head Analysis: Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) versus MakeMyTrip (MMYT)

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ: LIND) and MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Lindblad Expeditions and MakeMyTrip’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lindblad Expeditions 0.54% 12.46% 3.32% MakeMyTrip -32.35% -12.34% -11.07%

Volatility & Risk

Lindblad Expeditions has a beta of -0.31, meaning that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MakeMyTrip has a beta of -0.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Lindblad Expeditions and MakeMyTrip, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lindblad Expeditions 0 1 2 0 2.67 MakeMyTrip 1 3 1 0 2.00

Lindblad Expeditions currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.19%. MakeMyTrip has a consensus target price of $34.25, indicating a potential downside of 12.85%. Given Lindblad Expeditions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Lindblad Expeditions is more favorable than MakeMyTrip.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lindblad Expeditions and MakeMyTrip’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lindblad Expeditions $266.50 million 2.22 -$8.66 million $0.09 143.67 MakeMyTrip $675.26 million 5.34 -$218.41 million ($2.18) -18.03

Lindblad Expeditions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MakeMyTrip. MakeMyTrip is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lindblad Expeditions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.1% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of MakeMyTrip shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.6% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lindblad Expeditions beats MakeMyTrip on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It offers itineraries that feature up-close encounters with wildlife, nature, history, and culture, as well as promote guest empowerment and interactivity. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and interaction between guests, crew, and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers, and photographers that participate in the expeditions. It operates a fleet of seven owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand. The company has a strategic alliance with The National Geographic Society. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, provides travel products and solutions in India and internationally. MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, the Netherlands, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Hong Kong, and Bangladesh. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing. It allows travelers to research, plan, book, and purchase a range of travel services and products through its Websites makemytrip.com, makemytrip.ae, makemytrip.com.sg, us.makemytrip.com, hoteltravel.com, and easytobook.com; and other technology-enhanced distribution channels, including call centers, travel stores, and travel agents' network, as well as mobile service platform. As of March 31, 2017, the company had 16 company-owned travel stores and 35 franchisee-owned travel stores. MakeMyTrip Limited serves leisure travelers and small businesses. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Gurgaon, India.

