Head to Head Analysis: Orange (ORAN) versus Alaska Communications Systems Group (ALSK)

Orange (NYSE: ORAN) and Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Orange and Alaska Communications Systems Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orange N/A N/A N/A Alaska Communications Systems Group -1.47% -2.12% -0.75%

Dividends

Orange pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Alaska Communications Systems Group does not pay a dividend. Orange pays out 108.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Orange and Alaska Communications Systems Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orange $46.45 billion 0.97 $2.15 billion $0.70 24.30 Alaska Communications Systems Group $226.90 million 0.39 -$6.10 million N/A N/A

Orange has higher revenue and earnings than Alaska Communications Systems Group.

Risk & Volatility

Orange has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alaska Communications Systems Group has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Orange shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of Alaska Communications Systems Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Alaska Communications Systems Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Orange and Alaska Communications Systems Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orange 0 2 2 0 2.50 Alaska Communications Systems Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Orange beats Alaska Communications Systems Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orange

Orange S.A. provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers mobile, fixed-line telephony, fixed broadband, business solutions and networks, and carrier services; sells mobile devices, equipment, and accessories; and sells and rents fixed-line equipment. The company also provides voice services, voice over Internet protocol products, and audio conferencing services, as well as incoming traffic for call centers; and data services, including IP-VPN, as well as broadband infrastructure products, such as satellites or fiber optic access. In addition, it offers information technology and integration services comprising communication and collaboration, hosting and infrastructure, applications, security, and video conferencing services, as well as sells related equipment. Further, the company offers installation and maintenance of submarine cables, and sales and services to international carriers; and shared services. It markets its products and services under the Orange brand. The company was formerly known as France Telecom and changed its name to Orange S.A. in July 2013. Orange S.A. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Alaska Communications Systems Group

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the state of Alaska. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers. The company's business customers comprise large enterprises; federal, state, and local governments; and small and medium business. It also provides voice and broadband services to residential customers; voice and broadband origination and termination services to inter and intrastate carriers; and access and support services. In addition, Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. owns and operates AKORN, an undersea fiber optic cable systems. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales channels. Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Anchorage, Alaska.

