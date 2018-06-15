QUALCOMM (QCOM) versus Maxar Technologies (MAXR) Head to Head Review

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ: QCOM) and Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for QUALCOMM and Maxar Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QUALCOMM 1 13 9 0 2.35 Maxar Technologies 0 2 6 0 2.75

QUALCOMM presently has a consensus target price of $63.22, suggesting a potential upside of 6.18%. Maxar Technologies has a consensus target price of $65.13, suggesting a potential upside of 30.38%. Given Maxar Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Maxar Technologies is more favorable than QUALCOMM.

Profitability

This table compares QUALCOMM and Maxar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QUALCOMM -20.16% 16.48% 7.00% Maxar Technologies 6.65% 10.52% 3.31%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.0% of QUALCOMM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of Maxar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of QUALCOMM shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

QUALCOMM pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Maxar Technologies pays an annual dividend of $1.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. QUALCOMM pays out 65.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Maxar Technologies pays out 54.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. QUALCOMM has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. QUALCOMM is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QUALCOMM and Maxar Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QUALCOMM $22.29 billion 3.96 $2.47 billion $3.78 15.75 Maxar Technologies $1.26 billion 2.24 $100.40 million $2.13 23.45

QUALCOMM has higher revenue and earnings than Maxar Technologies. QUALCOMM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maxar Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

QUALCOMM beats Maxar Technologies on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products. The QTL segment grants licenses or provides rights to use portions of its intellectual property portfolio, which include various patent rights useful in the manufacture and sale of wireless products comprising products implementing CDMA2000, wideband CDMA, CDMA time division duplex, and/or long term evolution standards and their derivatives. The QSI segment invests in early-stage companies in various industries, including automotive, Internet of things, mobile, data center, and healthcare for supporting the design and introduction of new products and services for voice and data communications, and new industry segments. The company also provides products and services for mobile health; products designed for the implementation of small cells; development, and other services and related products to the United States government agencies and their contractors; and software products, and content and push-to-talk enablement services to wireless operators. In addition, it licenses chipset technology, and products and services for use in data centers. QUALCOMM Incorporated was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Ltd., a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides satellites, earth imagery, geospatial data, and analytics for the commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications. This segment also offers a range of services, such as television and radio distribution, broadband Internet, and mobile communications in the communications market; and spacecraft and subsystems for the U.S. government and other customers, as well as robotic systems for the space and terrestrial markets. It serves government agencies, communication satellite operators, and communication satellite manufacturers. The Imagery segment supplies integrated electro-optical and radar imagery products for the U.S., Canadian, and other international government agencies, such as defense and intelligence, as well as commercial customers in various markets. The Services segment provides geospatial products and services for the U.S. government, as well as for other international governments for intelligence, global development organizations, and commercial customers. The company was formerly known as MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. and changed its name to Maxar Technologies Ltd. in October 2017. Maxar Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1969 and is based in Westminster, Colorado.

