SAExploration (NASDAQ:SAEX) versus Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Head to Head Survey

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE: PBA) and SAExploration (NASDAQ:SAEX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Pembina Pipeline pays an annual dividend of $1.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. SAExploration does not pay a dividend. Pembina Pipeline pays out 133.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Pembina Pipeline has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pembina Pipeline and SAExploration’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pembina Pipeline $4.11 billion 4.24 $687.31 million $1.33 25.98 SAExploration $127.02 million 0.17 -$40.75 million N/A N/A

Pembina Pipeline has higher revenue and earnings than SAExploration.

Profitability

This table compares Pembina Pipeline and SAExploration’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pembina Pipeline 17.53% 10.07% 4.42% SAExploration -64.01% -232.11% -31.52%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.5% of Pembina Pipeline shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.7% of SAExploration shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of SAExploration shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Pembina Pipeline has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SAExploration has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Pembina Pipeline and SAExploration, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pembina Pipeline 0 1 1 0 2.50 SAExploration 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Pembina Pipeline beats SAExploration on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The company operates approximately 10,000 kilometers of pipeline network that transports hydrocarbon liquids and extends across Alberta and parts of British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and North Dakota; and owns and operates the Nipisi and Mitsue pipelines, which provide transportation for producers operating in the Pelican Lake and Peace River heavy oil regions of Alberta; transports synthetic crude oil for the Syncrude project and the Horizon project to delivery points near Edmonton, Alberta; and operates Cheecham Lateral, which transports synthetic crude to oil sands producers operating southeast of Fort McMurray, Alberta. Its Oil Sands & Heavy Oil business operates approximately 1,650 kilometers of pipeline and has 1,060 thousands of barrels per day of capacity. In addition, the company provides natural gas gathering, compression, condensate stabilization, and shallow and deep cut processing services. Further, its NGL Midstream business offers products and services, including storage, terminalling, and hub services through 14 truck terminals; 21 inbound and 13 outbound pipeline connections; 1.2 mmbpd of crude oil and condensate supply; and approximately 900 mbbls of ground storage in the Edmonton North Terminal, as well as 2 NGL operating systems. Additionally, the company offers tariff-based operations of pipelines and related facilities; natural gas gathering and processing facilities; NGL fractionation facility and gas processing capacity near Chicago, Illinois; and other natural gas and NGL processing facilities, logistics, and distribution assets in the United States and Canada. Pembina Pipeline Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

SAExploration Company Profile

SAExploration Holdings, Inc., an oilfield services company, provides seismic data acquisition and logistical support services in Alaska, Canada, South America, West Africa, and Southeast Asia. Its seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp service, survey, drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field data processing. The company acquires 2D, 3D, time-lapse 4D, and multi-component seismic data on land, in transition zones between land and water, and in offshore in depths reaching 3,000 meters. It operates crews that utilize approximately 27,500 owned land and marine seismic data acquisition equipment and other leased equipment. It serves oil companies, national oil companies, independent oil and gas exploration, and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

