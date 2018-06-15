Comparing Hexcel (HXL) & Eastman Chemical (EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE: EMN) and Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

This table compares Eastman Chemical and Hexcel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastman Chemical 15.08% 22.14% 7.25% Hexcel 13.81% 17.36% 9.15%

Dividends

Eastman Chemical pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Hexcel pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Eastman Chemical pays out 29.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hexcel pays out 18.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Eastman Chemical has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Hexcel has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Eastman Chemical is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eastman Chemical and Hexcel’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eastman Chemical $9.55 billion 1.61 $1.38 billion $7.61 14.15 Hexcel $1.97 billion 3.20 $284.00 million $2.68 26.34

Eastman Chemical has higher revenue and earnings than Hexcel. Eastman Chemical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hexcel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Eastman Chemical has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hexcel has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.9% of Eastman Chemical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of Hexcel shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Eastman Chemical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Hexcel shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Eastman Chemical and Hexcel, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastman Chemical 0 7 8 0 2.53 Hexcel 0 6 5 0 2.45

Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus target price of $104.79, suggesting a potential downside of 2.69%. Hexcel has a consensus target price of $71.27, suggesting a potential upside of 0.97%. Given Hexcel’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hexcel is more favorable than Eastman Chemical.

Summary

Eastman Chemical beats Hexcel on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators. Its products are used in transportation, consumables, building and construction, industrial applications, animal nutrition, care chemicals, crop protection, and energy markets. Its Advanced Materials segment provides copolyesters, cellulose esters, polyvinyl butyral (PVB) sheets, specialty (PVB) intermediates, and window film and protective film, and aftermarket applied film products for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets. The company's Chemical Intermediates segment offers Olefin derivatives, acetyl derivatives, ethylene, and commodity solvents; primary non-phthalate and phthala plasticizers, and a range of niche non- phthalate plasticizers; and methylamines and salts higher amines and solvents. Its Fibers segment manufactures and sells cellulose acetate tow for use in filtration media primarily cigarette filters; triacetin, cellulose acetate flake, and acetyl raw materials for other acetate fiber producers; and natural, acetate, and polyester yarn, as well as solution-dyed acetate yarn for use in apparel, home furnishings, and industrial fabrics. The company also offers aviation turbine engine oil; wet-laid nonwovens; and specialty films. Eastman Chemical Company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. The company operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycombs, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blade, recreational product, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains. The Engineered Products segment manufactures and markets aircraft structures and finished aircraft components, including wing to body fairings, wing panels, flight deck panels, door liners, helicopter blades, spars, and tip caps; and aircraft structural sub-components and semi-finished components for use in helicopter blades, engine nacelles, and aircraft surfaces, such as flaps, wings, elevators, and fairings. The company sells products directly through its sales personnel, as well as through independent distributors and manufacturer representatives in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Russia, and Africa. Hexcel Corporation has a strategic alliance with Arkema to develop thermoplastic composite solutions. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.