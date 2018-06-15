Head-To-Head Analysis: Hamilton Lane (HLNE) and Moelis & Co (MC)

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) and Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Hamilton Lane and Moelis & Co, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Lane 0 2 1 0 2.33 Moelis & Co 0 1 4 0 2.80

Hamilton Lane presently has a consensus price target of $41.67, suggesting a potential downside of 11.61%. Moelis & Co has a consensus price target of $57.80, suggesting a potential downside of 10.66%. Given Moelis & Co’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Moelis & Co is more favorable than Hamilton Lane.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hamilton Lane and Moelis & Co’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Lane $244.03 million 9.38 $17.34 million $1.64 28.74 Moelis & Co $684.61 million 5.27 $29.40 million $2.29 28.25

Moelis & Co has higher revenue and earnings than Hamilton Lane. Moelis & Co is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hamilton Lane, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Hamilton Lane pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Moelis & Co pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Hamilton Lane pays out 42.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Moelis & Co pays out 82.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Moelis & Co has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Moelis & Co is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Hamilton Lane has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moelis & Co has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hamilton Lane and Moelis & Co’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Lane 7.11% 85.07% 32.49% Moelis & Co 6.49% 50.44% 23.16%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.4% of Hamilton Lane shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of Moelis & Co shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.9% of Hamilton Lane shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.9% of Moelis & Co shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Moelis & Co beats Hamilton Lane on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. For direct investments, the firm invests in mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, emerging growth, distressed debt, later stage, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies. For fund of fund investments, it invests in mezzanine, venture capital, private equity, turnaround, secondary investments, real estate, and special situation funds. The firm invests in real estate investments. It also invest in technology, healthcare, education, natural resources, energy and essential consumer goods sectors, and cleantech. The firm prefer to invest $1 million to $100 million in companies. It invests in private equity markets in North America, Latin America, United States, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa, United Kingdom, Asia, Japan, and Australia. It prefer to have majority stake in companies. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania with additional thirteen offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.

Moelis & Co Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs. It has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, Dávila y Ríos, S.C. Moelis & Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

