Head-To-Head Comparison: Integra Lifesciences (IART) vs. Illumina (ILMN)

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ: IART) and Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Integra Lifesciences and Illumina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integra Lifesciences 5.39% 17.90% 6.14% Illumina 19.31% 24.93% 13.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Integra Lifesciences and Illumina, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integra Lifesciences 0 10 4 0 2.29 Illumina 1 4 13 1 2.74

Integra Lifesciences presently has a consensus price target of $60.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.35%. Illumina has a consensus price target of $254.56, indicating a potential downside of 12.27%. Given Integra Lifesciences’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Integra Lifesciences is more favorable than Illumina.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.5% of Integra Lifesciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of Illumina shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Integra Lifesciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Illumina shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Integra Lifesciences and Illumina’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integra Lifesciences $1.19 billion 4.95 $64.74 million $1.94 34.50 Illumina $2.75 billion 15.41 $726.00 million $4.00 72.11

Illumina has higher revenue and earnings than Integra Lifesciences. Integra Lifesciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Illumina, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Integra Lifesciences has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Illumina has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Illumina beats Integra Lifesciences on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integra Lifesciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies. It offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment. The company also sells approximately 60,000 instrument patterns, and surgical and lighting products to hospitals and surgery centers, as well as dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices. In addition, it provides regenerative technology products for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds; and surgical tissue repair products for hernia repair, peripheral nerve repair and protection, and tendon repair. Further, the company sells hardware products, such as bone and joint fixation, and joint replacement devices; implants; and instruments, which provide for the orthopedic reconstruction of bone in the hand, wrist, elbow, and shoulder, as well as the foot, ankle, and leg below the knee in the extremity bone and joint reconstruction procedures. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation offers its products directly through various sales forces and other distribution channels in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Plainsboro, New Jersey.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc. provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array. The company also provides various library preparation and sequencing kits to simplify workflows and accelerate analysis; and genome sequencing, genotyping, and noninvasive prenatal testing, as well as products support services. It serves genomic research centers, academic institutions, government laboratories, and hospitals; and pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrigenomics, and commercial molecular diagnostic laboratories, as well as consumer genomics companies. The company markets and distributes its products directly to customers, as well as through life-science distributors. It operates in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific region, the Middle East, and South Africa. The company has a strategic partnership with Loxo Oncology, Inc. to develop and commercialize a multi-gene panel for broad tumor profiling; and strategic collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. Illumina, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

