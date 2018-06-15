Head to Head Comparison: InVitae (NVTA) and RadNet (RDNT)

InVitae (NYSE: NVTA) and RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

InVitae has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RadNet has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares InVitae and RadNet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InVitae $68.22 million 7.85 -$123.38 million ($2.65) -3.01 RadNet $922.19 million 0.72 $50,000.00 $0.29 47.41

RadNet has higher revenue and earnings than InVitae. InVitae is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RadNet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for InVitae and RadNet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InVitae 0 0 4 0 3.00 RadNet 0 0 1 2 3.67

InVitae presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.19%. RadNet has a consensus price target of $14.67, suggesting a potential upside of 5.71%. Given InVitae’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe InVitae is more favorable than RadNet.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.9% of InVitae shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of RadNet shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of InVitae shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of RadNet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares InVitae and RadNet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InVitae -154.96% -127.38% -68.70% RadNet -0.66% 18.77% 1.74%

Summary

RadNet beats InVitae on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

InVitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's tests include multiple genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; proactive health and wellness screening; and preimplantation embryo testing and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders. It also operates Patient Insights Networks, a platform for collecting, curating, coordinating, and delivering data from patients and clinicians; and CancerGene Connect, an end-to-end platform that is used for the collection, analysis, and management of patient family history information. Invitae Corporation serves patients, healthcare providers, and biopharma and advocacy partners. The company was formerly known as Locus Development, Inc. and changed its name to Invitae Corporation in 2012. Invitae Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services. The company also develops and sells computerized systems for the imaging industry, including picture archiving communications systems; and provides teleradiology services for remote interpretation of images on behalf of radiology groups, hospitals, and imaging center customers. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 297 facilities directly or indirectly through joint ventures with hospitals in California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

