Contrasting Westlake Chemical Partners (WLKP) & REX American Resources (NYSE:REX)

REX American Resources (NYSE: REX) and Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.3% of REX American Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of Westlake Chemical Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of REX American Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for REX American Resources and Westlake Chemical Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REX American Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Westlake Chemical Partners 0 3 3 0 2.50

Westlake Chemical Partners has a consensus target price of $26.63, indicating a potential upside of 6.93%. Given Westlake Chemical Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Westlake Chemical Partners is more favorable than REX American Resources.

Volatility and Risk

REX American Resources has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westlake Chemical Partners has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares REX American Resources and Westlake Chemical Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REX American Resources 9.70% 7.22% 6.41% Westlake Chemical Partners 4.34% 5.30% 3.39%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares REX American Resources and Westlake Chemical Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REX American Resources $452.59 million 1.05 $39.70 million N/A N/A Westlake Chemical Partners $1.17 billion 0.68 $48.67 million $1.72 14.48

Westlake Chemical Partners has higher revenue and earnings than REX American Resources.

Dividends

Westlake Chemical Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. REX American Resources does not pay a dividend. Westlake Chemical Partners pays out 92.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Westlake Chemical Partners has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

REX American Resources beats Westlake Chemical Partners on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, and non-food grade corn oil. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal. The company was formerly known as REX Stores Corporation and changed its name to REX American Resources Corporation in 2010. REX American Resources Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It is a vertically-integrated, international manufacturer and marketer of basic chemicals, polymers, and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

