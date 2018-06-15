Head to Head Contrast: Xplore Technologies (XPLR) and Silicom (SILC)

Silicom (NASDAQ: SILC) and Xplore Technologies (NASDAQ:XPLR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get Silicom alerts:

Silicom has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xplore Technologies has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.1% of Silicom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of Xplore Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 25.4% of Silicom shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Xplore Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Silicom and Xplore Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silicom $125.69 million 2.39 $21.71 million N/A N/A Xplore Technologies $77.93 million 0.45 -$2.55 million ($0.23) -13.78

Silicom has higher revenue and earnings than Xplore Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Silicom and Xplore Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicom 13.61% 13.28% 10.95% Xplore Technologies 0.54% 3.73% 1.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Silicom and Xplore Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silicom 0 0 1 0 3.00 Xplore Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Silicom currently has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.44%. Xplore Technologies has a consensus price target of $4.93, suggesting a potential upside of 55.36%. Given Xplore Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Xplore Technologies is more favorable than Silicom.

Summary

Silicom beats Xplore Technologies on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server networking interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry. The company also provides intelligent and programmable cards, including redirector cards; encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards; time stamping and full field programmable gate array (FPGA) based network capture and mobile OSS distribution solutions; network processor acceleration cards; FPGA based ultra-low latency solutions; and compute blades, which offer general compute capability in networking intensive environment. In addition, it offers bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches; server to appliance converter products that enable standard servers to be configured as network appliances with front networking ports; and CPE/edge/low end appliance units. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers. Silicom Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Sava, Israel.

About Xplore Technologies

Xplore Technologies Corp. develops, integrates, and markets rugged mobile personal computer systems in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's products enable the extension of traditional computing systems to a range of field personnel, including energy pipeline inspectors, public safety personnel, warehouse workers, and pharmaceutical scientists. It offers a line of iX104 tablet PCs that are designed to operate in various work environments, such as extreme temperatures, constant vibrations, rain, and blowing dirt and dusty conditions; and are fitted with a range of performance matched accessories comprising multiple docking station solutions, wireless connectivity alternatives, global positioning system modules, and biometric and smartcard modules, as well as traditional peripherals, such as keyboards, mice, and cases. The company's products also consist of XSlate B10 and XSlate D10 rugged tablets; XSLATE R12 and Motion F5m/C5m tablets; and Bobcat, a rugged tablet that has a Windows operating system. It serves public safety, utility, telecommunications, field service, warehousing logistics, transportation, oil and gas production, manufacturing, route delivery, military, and homeland security markets. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Silicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.