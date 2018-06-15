SP Plus (SP) vs. Ryder System (R) Head to Head Contrast

Ryder System (NYSE: R) and SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Ryder System alerts:

This table compares Ryder System and SP Plus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryder System $7.33 billion 0.53 $790.55 million $4.53 16.14 SP Plus $1.59 billion 0.55 $41.20 million $1.70 22.79

Ryder System has higher revenue and earnings than SP Plus. Ryder System is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SP Plus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Ryder System has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SP Plus has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Ryder System pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. SP Plus does not pay a dividend. Ryder System pays out 45.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ryder System has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.1% of Ryder System shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of SP Plus shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Ryder System shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of SP Plus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ryder System and SP Plus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryder System 1 3 4 0 2.38 SP Plus 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ryder System currently has a consensus target price of $82.57, indicating a potential upside of 12.93%. SP Plus has a consensus target price of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.39%. Given Ryder System’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ryder System is more favorable than SP Plus.

Profitability

This table compares Ryder System and SP Plus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryder System 10.50% 9.82% 2.15% SP Plus 3.22% 13.16% 5.33%

Summary

Ryder System beats SP Plus on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc. provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as ancillary maintenance and fleet support services. This segment also provides access to diesel fuel; offers fuel services, such as fuel planning and tax reporting, centralized billing, fuel cards, and fuel monitoring services; and sells used vehicles through its 53 retail sales centers and Usedtrucks.Ryder.com Website. The DTS segment offers equipment, maintenance, drivers, administrative, and additional services, as well as routing and scheduling, fleet sizing, safety, regulatory compliance, risk management, technology and communication systems support, and other technical support services. The SCS segment comprises distribution management services, such as managing the flow of goods from the receiving to the shipping function; coordinating warehousing and transportation for inbound and outbound material flows; handling import and export for international shipments; coordinating just-in-time replenishment of component parts to manufacturing and final assembly; and providing shipments to customer distribution centers or end customer delivery points, as well as other value added services. This segment also offers transportation management services, such as shipment optimization, load scheduling, and delivery confirmation services through technological and Web-based solutions; and knowledge-based professional services. Ryder System, Inc. was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, and other ancillary services to commercial, institutional, and municipal clients in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It provides facility maintenance, event logistics, security services, training, scheduling, and supervising of service personnel; and customer services, marketing, and accounting and revenue control functions to facilitate the operation of its clients' facilities or events. The company also offers a range of ancillary services, such as airport and municipal shuttle operations, valet services, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services; ground transportation services, such as taxi and livery dispatch, concierge-type ground transportation information, and support services for arriving passengers; and remote parking management services. In addition, it provides facility maintenance services, including power sweeping and washing, painting and general repairs, and cleaning and seasonal services; and multi-platform marketing services comprising SP+ branded Websites offering clients a platform for marketing their facilities, mobile apps, search marketing, email marketing, and social media campaigns. The company serves private and public owners, managers, and developers of office buildings, residential properties, commercial properties, shopping centers, other retail properties, sports and special event complexes, hotels, and hospitals and medical centers. As of December 31, 2017, it managed 3,623 parking facility locations containing approximately 2.0 million parking spaces in 350 cities; operated 76 parking-related service centers serving 70 airports; operated a fleet of approximately 700 shuttle buses; and operated 738 valet locations. The company was formerly known as Standard Parking Corporation and changed its name to SP Plus Corporation in December 2013. SP Plus Corporation was founded in 1929 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.