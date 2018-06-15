Head-To-Head Comparison: Wright Medical Group (WMGI) vs. Steris (STE)

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ: WMGI) and Steris (NYSE:STE) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Wright Medical Group and Steris, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wright Medical Group 0 2 8 0 2.80 Steris 0 1 3 0 2.75

Wright Medical Group presently has a consensus price target of $29.38, indicating a potential upside of 12.55%. Steris has a consensus price target of $80.25, indicating a potential downside of 24.74%. Given Wright Medical Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Wright Medical Group is more favorable than Steris.

Dividends

Steris pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Wright Medical Group does not pay a dividend. Steris pays out 29.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Steris has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Wright Medical Group and Steris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wright Medical Group -22.11% -2.58% -0.70% Steris 11.10% 11.55% 6.93%

Volatility and Risk

Wright Medical Group has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Steris has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.7% of Steris shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Wright Medical Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Steris shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wright Medical Group and Steris’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wright Medical Group $744.99 million 3.71 -$202.59 million ($0.22) -118.64 Steris $2.62 billion 3.44 $290.91 million $4.15 25.69

Steris has higher revenue and earnings than Wright Medical Group. Wright Medical Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Steris, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Steris beats Wright Medical Group on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wright Medical Group Company Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth. It also provides sports medicines and other products to mechanically repair tissue-to-tissue or tissue-to-bone injuries, as well as other ancillary products. The company primarily offers its products to orthopaedic, trauma, and podiatric surgeons. It markets and sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent sales agencies in the United States, as well as direct sales offices and distributors in approximately 50 countries. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc develops, manufactures, and markets infection prevention, contamination control, microbial reduction, and surgical and gastrointestinal support products and services for healthcare, pharmaceutical, scientific, research, industrial, and governmental customers worldwide. The company's Healthcare Products segment offers steam, vaporized hydrogen peroxide, and ethylene oxide sterilizers, as well as liquid chemical sterilant processing systems; automated washer/disinfector systems; general and specialty surgical tables, surgical and examination lights, equipment management systems, operating room storage cabinets, warming cabinets, scrub sinks, and other accessories; and gastrointestinal devices and accessories. It also provides OR integration, OR and sterile processing department, workflow, patient tracking, and instrument management solutions; and cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products. In addition, this segment offers preventive maintenance and repair, sterilization and surgical management consulting, and remote equipment monitoring services, as well as other support services. The company's Healthcare Specialty Services segment provides solutions, and outsourced and managed services for acute care hospitals and other healthcare settings, including instrument and endoscope repair and maintenance solutions; and custom process improvement consulting services. Its Life Sciences segment offers formulated cleaning chemistries, vaporized hydrogen peroxide generators, high-purity water equipment, steam sterilizers, and washers/disinfectors. The company's Applied Sterilization Technologies segment provides contract sterilization services using gamma, electron beam, and X-ray technologies, as well as ethylene oxide gas; and laboratory testing and validation services. It operates a network of 50 facilities. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

