Head to Head Contrast: Avangrid (AGR) and Eversource Energy (ES)

Avangrid (NYSE: AGR) and Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avangrid and Eversource Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avangrid $5.96 billion 2.61 $381.00 million $2.20 22.85 Eversource Energy $7.75 billion 2.21 $987.99 million $3.11 17.36

Eversource Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Avangrid. Eversource Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avangrid, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Avangrid has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eversource Energy has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Avangrid and Eversource Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avangrid 6.36% 4.59% 2.21% Eversource Energy 12.58% 9.04% 2.87%

Dividends

Avangrid pays an annual dividend of $1.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Eversource Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Avangrid pays out 78.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Eversource Energy pays out 65.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eversource Energy has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Eversource Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.2% of Avangrid shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.9% of Eversource Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Avangrid shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Eversource Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Avangrid and Eversource Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avangrid 1 1 7 0 2.67 Eversource Energy 2 4 5 0 2.27

Avangrid presently has a consensus price target of $52.21, suggesting a potential upside of 3.85%. Eversource Energy has a consensus price target of $61.95, suggesting a potential upside of 14.75%. Given Eversource Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eversource Energy is more favorable than Avangrid.

Summary

Eversource Energy beats Avangrid on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc. operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, the company delivered electricity to approximately 2.2 million electric utility customers, as well as natural gas to approximately 1 million natural gas public utility customers; and owned approximately 67.5 billion cubic feet of net working gas storage capacity. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power. The company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial, and institutional customers through its regulated utilities in New York, Maine, Connecticut, and Massachusetts; and sells its output to investor-owned utilities, public utilities, and other credit-worthy entities. It also generates and provides power and other services to federal and state agencies, as well as institutional retail and joint action agencies; and delivers thermal output to wholesale customers in the Western United States. The company was formerly known as Iberdrola USA, Inc. Avangrid, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Orange, Connecticut. Avangrid, Inc. is a subsidiary of Iberdrola, S.A.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in three segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, and Natural Gas Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas. The company operates water regulated utilities. It also provides water services to approximately 226,000 customers. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, municipal, fire protection, and other customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire, the United States. The company was formerly known as Northeast Utilities and changed its name to Eversource Energy in April 2015. Eversource Energy was founded in 1927 and is based in Springfield, Massachusetts.

