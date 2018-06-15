Head-To-Head Review: Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) and First Connecticut Bancorp (FBNK)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE: BHLB) and First Connecticut Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Berkshire Hills Bancorp and First Connecticut Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Hills Bancorp 12.82% 7.39% 0.95% First Connecticut Bancorp 14.85% 8.07% 0.72%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.9% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of First Connecticut Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of First Connecticut Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Berkshire Hills Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. First Connecticut Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp pays out 38.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Connecticut Bancorp pays out 51.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Connecticut Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and First Connecticut Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkshire Hills Bancorp 1 2 2 0 2.20 First Connecticut Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $40.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.23%. First Connecticut Bancorp has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.17%. Given First Connecticut Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Connecticut Bancorp is more favorable than Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Berkshire Hills Bancorp and First Connecticut Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Hills Bancorp $485.95 million 3.91 $55.24 million $2.29 18.28 First Connecticut Bancorp $111.98 million 3.67 $16.18 million $1.32 19.47

Berkshire Hills Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Connecticut Bancorp. Berkshire Hills Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Connecticut Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Berkshire Hills Bancorp beats First Connecticut Bancorp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans. The company also provides wealth management services comprising investment management, trust administration, and estate planning; and investment products, financial planning, and brokerage services. In addition, it provides retail and commercial electronic banking, commercial cash management, online banking, and mobile banking services; interest rate swaps; and debit cards and other electronic fee producing payment services to transaction account customers. Further, the company, through its subsidiary, Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc., offers personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance; employee benefits insurance; and life, health, and financial services insurance products. It serves retail, commercial, not- profit, and municipal deposit customers. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 113 full-service branches in Massachusetts, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, Central New Jersey, and Eastern Pennsylvania. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1846 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About First Connecticut Bancorp

First Connecticut Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Farmington Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking, savings, money market savings, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as fixed-rate time deposits. It also provides one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; construction loans, such as commercial construction loans and real estate subdivision development loans to developers, licensed contractors, and builders for the construction and development of commercial real estate projects and residential properties, as well as loans to individuals and contractors for the construction and acquisition of personal residences; and commercial loans comprising term loans, revolving lines of credit for working capital needs, equipment lines of credit to facilitate the purchase of equipment, and letters of credit. In addition, the company offers home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner-occupied one-to-four family residences; and installment and collateral consumer loans on new and used automobiles, loans collateralized by deposit accounts, and unsecured personal loans, as well as demand, revolving credit, and resort loans. Further, it provides wealth management and ATM services. As of February 27, 2018, the company operated 24 branch locations in central Connecticut and western Massachusetts. First Connecticut Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1851 and is based in Farmington, Connecticut.

