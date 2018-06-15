Analyzing NutriSystem (NTRI) and Blue Apron (APRN)

Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN) and NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Blue Apron alerts:

This table compares Blue Apron and NutriSystem’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Apron $881.19 million 0.66 -$210.14 million ($1.64) -1.85 NutriSystem $696.96 million 1.56 $57.87 million $1.96 18.72

NutriSystem has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blue Apron. Blue Apron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NutriSystem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

NutriSystem pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Blue Apron does not pay a dividend. NutriSystem pays out 51.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.7% of Blue Apron shares are held by institutional investors. 56.2% of Blue Apron shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of NutriSystem shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Apron and NutriSystem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Apron -22.76% -155.60% -39.31% NutriSystem 7.65% 42.69% 27.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Blue Apron and NutriSystem, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Apron 0 14 4 0 2.22 NutriSystem 0 2 5 0 2.71

Blue Apron currently has a consensus price target of $5.93, suggesting a potential upside of 95.69%. NutriSystem has a consensus price target of $50.50, suggesting a potential upside of 37.60%. Given Blue Apron’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Blue Apron is more favorable than NutriSystem.

Summary

NutriSystem beats Blue Apron on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. operates an e-commerce marketplace that delivers original recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. It provides original recipes with the pre-portioned ingredients to complement tastes and lifestyles of college graduates, young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters. The company also offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and sells beef, poultry, and lamb products under the BN Ranch brand name. Its meal products are accompanied by printed and digital content, including how-to instructions, and the stories of its suppliers and specialty ingredients. The company offers its services through order selections on Website or mobile application in the United States. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About NutriSystem

Nutrisystem, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides weight management products and services for women and men in the United States. The company offers weight loss programs that consist primarily of a pre-packaged food program, digital tools, and counseling. It also provides Nutrisystem Lean13 program, which provides weight loss, and support and counseling services; the South Beach Diet, a weight-loss program; and Nutrisystem 5-day kit, a ?D' kit that offers individuals with or at risk of type 2 diabetes. In addition, the company provides SmartCarb and PowerFuel products, including meal replacement bars, powder shakes, baked goods and snacks; and Nutrisystem D Program, a weight loss program designed to produce gradual weight loss. It sells its pre-packaged foods to weight loss program participants directly through the Internet and telephone; a television shopping network; and retailers. Nutrisystem, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.