Critical Survey: HRG Group (NYSE:HRG) vs. Energizer (ENR)

HRG Group (NYSE: HRG) and Energizer (NYSE:ENR) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for HRG Group and Energizer, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HRG Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Energizer 1 4 5 0 2.40

Energizer has a consensus target price of $62.11, indicating a potential upside of 4.13%. Given Energizer’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Energizer is more favorable than HRG Group.

Volatility & Risk

HRG Group has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energizer has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.4% of HRG Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.3% of Energizer shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of HRG Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Energizer shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HRG Group and Energizer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HRG Group 11.05% -7.35% -0.56% Energizer 7.13% 292.85% 10.27%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HRG Group and Energizer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HRG Group $5.01 billion 0.51 $106.00 million N/A N/A Energizer $1.76 billion 2.03 $201.50 million $2.98 20.02

Energizer has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HRG Group.

Dividends

Energizer pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. HRG Group does not pay a dividend. Energizer pays out 38.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Energizer beats HRG Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

HRG Group Company Profile

HRG Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various branded consumer products. It operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Corporate and Other. Its product portfolio includes consumer batteries, such as alkaline and zinc carbon batteries, nickel metal hydride rechargeable batteries, battery chargers, battery-powered portable lighting products, hearing aid batteries, and other specialty battery products; small appliances comprising small kitchen appliances and home product appliances; and personal care products, such as electric shaving and grooming products, hair care appliances, and accessories. The company's product portfolio also comprises hardware and home improvement products, including residential locksets, door hardware, and plumbing products; pet supplies consisting of aquatics, companion animals, and pet food products; home and garden improvement products, such as outdoor insect and weed control solutions, animal repellents, household pest control solutions, and personal use pesticides for protection from various outdoor nuisance pests; and auto care products, including fuel and oil additives, functional fluids and automotive appearance products, do-it-yourself automotive air conditioner recharge products, and performance chemicals, as well as other refrigerant and oil recharge kits, sealants, and accessories. The company sells its products through retailers, wholesalers and distributors, construction companies, hearing aid professionals, industrial distributors, and original equipment manufacturers in approximately 160 countries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was formerly known as Harbinger Group Inc. and changed its name to HRG Group, Inc. in March 2015. HRG Group, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid products. The company also provides headlights, lanterns, children's lights, and area lights, as well as flash lights under the Energizer, Eveready, Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands. In addition, it licenses the Energizer and Eveready brands to companies developing consumer solutions in gaming, automotive batteries, portable power for critical devices, LED light bulbs, and other lighting products. Further, the company designs and markets automotive fragrance and appearance products under the Refresh Your Car!, California Scents, Driven, Bahama & Co., LEXOL, and Eagle One brands. It sells its products through direct sales force, third party distributors, and wholesalers; and through various retail locations, including mass merchandisers and warehouse clubs, food stores, drug and convenience stores, electronics specialty stores and department stores, hardware and automotive centers, military stores, brick and mortar retailers, as well as through ecommerce. Energizer Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

