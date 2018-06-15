Head to Head Contrast: Newfield Exploration (NFX) vs. Black Ridge Oil & Gas (ANFC)

Newfield Exploration (NYSE: NFX) and Black Ridge Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ANFC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Newfield Exploration has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Ridge Oil & Gas has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.3% of Newfield Exploration shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Newfield Exploration shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Newfield Exploration and Black Ridge Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newfield Exploration 0 9 14 0 2.61 Black Ridge Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Newfield Exploration presently has a consensus target price of $37.67, suggesting a potential upside of 29.00%. Given Newfield Exploration’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Newfield Exploration is more favorable than Black Ridge Oil & Gas.

Profitability

This table compares Newfield Exploration and Black Ridge Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newfield Exploration 18.96% 36.67% 10.24% Black Ridge Oil & Gas N/A -17.15% -0.45%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Newfield Exploration and Black Ridge Oil & Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newfield Exploration $1.77 billion 3.30 $427.00 million $2.15 13.58 Black Ridge Oil & Gas $1.00 million 12.00 -$390,000.00 N/A N/A

Newfield Exploration has higher revenue and earnings than Black Ridge Oil & Gas.

Summary

Newfield Exploration beats Black Ridge Oil & Gas on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Newfield Exploration

Newfield Exploration Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has operations principally in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Oklahoma, the Williston Basin of North Dakota, and the Uinta Basin of Utah. It also holds oil producing assets offshore China. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Black Ridge Oil & Gas

Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. focuses on acquiring oil and gas leases, and participating in the drilling of wells in the Bakken and Three Forks trends in North Dakota and Montana. The company was formerly known as Ante5, Inc. and changed its name to Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. in April 2012. Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

