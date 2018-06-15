Partner Communications (PTNR) vs. Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Head to Head Analysis

Partner Communications (NASDAQ: PTNR) and Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.3% of Partner Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Deutsche Telekom shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Partner Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Partner Communications and Deutsche Telekom, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Partner Communications 0 0 1 0 3.00 Deutsche Telekom 0 3 5 0 2.63

Partner Communications presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 338.36%. Given Partner Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Partner Communications is more favorable than Deutsche Telekom.

Volatility and Risk

Partner Communications has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deutsche Telekom has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Partner Communications and Deutsche Telekom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Partner Communications 1.49% 3.40% 1.06% Deutsche Telekom 4.35% 14.39% 4.03%

Dividends

Deutsche Telekom pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Partner Communications does not pay a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Partner Communications and Deutsche Telekom’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Partner Communications $943.00 million 0.65 $33.00 million N/A N/A Deutsche Telekom $84.71 billion 0.89 $3.91 billion N/A N/A

Deutsche Telekom has higher revenue and earnings than Partner Communications.

Summary

Deutsche Telekom beats Partner Communications on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, Internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network. It also provides cellular content and value-added services, such as multimedia messaging, cyber protection, cloud backup, ringtone, music streaming, and various business services; and international roaming services, as well as sells and leases cellular handsets, and related cellular devices and accessories. In addition, the company offers Internet service provider (ISP) services comprising email accounts, Wi-Fi networking, anti-virus and anti-spam filtering, and infrastructure and ISP access services; network and data infrastructure services, information security and integration solutions, business information storage services, and data center and cloud services; international long distance services; fixed-line transmission and data capacity services; and voice over broadband telephony and primary rate interface services. Further, it provides television, high speed broadband fiber optic based network, and value added services; and sell and leases modems, domestic routers, servers, smartboxes, and related equipment, as well as tablets, laptops, landline phones, datacards, televisions, digital cameras, games consoles, audio accessories and related equipment, and integration projects. Additionally, the company offers office communication private branch exchange services to business customers. It offers its services and products through sales and service centers, and direct sales force, as well as through dealers and online. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers. The company also provides mobile voice and data services to consumers and business customers; sells mobile devices and other hardware products; and sells mobile services to resellers and to companies that purchases and markets network services to third parties, such as mobile virtual network operators. In addition, it offers Internet services; Internet-based TV products and services; and information and communication technology systems for multinational corporations and public sector institutions with an infrastructure of data centers and networks under the T-Systems brand, as well as call center services. The company has 168 million mobile customers, and approximately 28 million fixed-network and 19 million broadband lines. Deutsche Telekom AG was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Bonn, Germany.

