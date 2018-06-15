Head-To-Head Review: EXACT Sciences (EXAS) versus Senomyx (SNMX)

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) and Senomyx (NASDAQ:SNMX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get EXACT Sciences alerts:

This table compares EXACT Sciences and Senomyx’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EXACT Sciences $265.99 million 30.93 -$114.39 million ($0.99) -68.18 Senomyx $29.32 million 1.94 -$1.26 million ($0.03) -39.33

Senomyx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EXACT Sciences. EXACT Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Senomyx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for EXACT Sciences and Senomyx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EXACT Sciences 0 3 9 0 2.75 Senomyx 0 0 0 0 N/A

EXACT Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $60.82, indicating a potential downside of 9.90%. Given EXACT Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EXACT Sciences is more favorable than Senomyx.

Volatility & Risk

EXACT Sciences has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senomyx has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EXACT Sciences and Senomyx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EXACT Sciences -38.61% -20.92% -15.73% Senomyx -5.66% -10.75% -7.06%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.2% of EXACT Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.2% of Senomyx shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of EXACT Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Senomyx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Senomyx beats EXACT Sciences on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It has license agreements with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research; and Hologic, Inc. Exact Sciences Corporation was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

Senomyx Company Profile

Senomyx, Inc. discovers, develops, and commercializes flavor ingredients and natural high intensity sweeteners primarily for the packaged food, beverage, and ingredient supply industries in the United States. The company develops and/or commercializes sweet, savory and salt flavor ingredients, bitter blockers and cooling agents. It sells various flavor ingredients directly to flavor companies. The company has collaboration agreements with Ajinomoto Co., Inc.; Firmenich SA; and PepsiCo, Inc. Senomyx, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for EXACT Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXACT Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.