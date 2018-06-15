Consolidated Communications (CNSL) vs. Fusion Telecommunications International (FSNN) Head-To-Head Survey

Fusion Telecommunications International (NASDAQ: FSNN) and Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Get Fusion Telecommunications International alerts:

Consolidated Communications pays an annual dividend of $1.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.3%. Fusion Telecommunications International does not pay a dividend. Consolidated Communications pays out 596.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility & Risk

Fusion Telecommunications International has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Consolidated Communications has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.1% of Fusion Telecommunications International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of Consolidated Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.1% of Fusion Telecommunications International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Consolidated Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fusion Telecommunications International and Consolidated Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fusion Telecommunications International -10.21% -147.98% -10.54% Consolidated Communications 4.60% -0.29% -0.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Fusion Telecommunications International and Consolidated Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fusion Telecommunications International 0 0 2 0 3.00 Consolidated Communications 0 3 1 0 2.25

Fusion Telecommunications International currently has a consensus target price of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 48.20%. Consolidated Communications has a consensus target price of $14.67, suggesting a potential upside of 15.94%. Given Fusion Telecommunications International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fusion Telecommunications International is more favorable than Consolidated Communications.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fusion Telecommunications International and Consolidated Communications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fusion Telecommunications International $150.53 million 1.97 -$14.01 million ($1.09) -3.56 Consolidated Communications $1.06 billion 0.85 $64.94 million $0.26 48.65

Consolidated Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Fusion Telecommunications International. Fusion Telecommunications International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Consolidated Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Consolidated Communications beats Fusion Telecommunications International on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fusion Telecommunications International Company Profile

Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, cloud connectivity, cloud infrastructure, cloud computing, and managed cloud-based solutions to small, medium, and large businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Business Services and Carrier Services. The Business Services segment offers cloud voice and unified communications as a service, which enhance communication and collaboration on virtually various devices and places; cloud connectivity services that connect customers to the cloud with managed network solutions; and cloud computing and infrastructure as service solutions that are designed to provide enterprise customers with a platform on which additional cloud services can be layered, as well as SIP trunking solution, which allows a customer to retain and use its existing telephone system. This segment also provides software as a service based solutions, including security and business continuity; private and hybrid cloud, storage, backup and recovery, and secure file sharing services; and secure mobile messaging and data integration services and service plans designed to meet specific customer requirements. The Carrier Services segment offers voice traffic termination through voice over IP technology. This segment interconnects to approximately 370 carrier customers and vendors; and sells voice services to other communications service providers, including the United States based carriers sending voice traffic to international destinations, and foreign carriers sending voice traffic to the United States and internationally. The company markets and sells its services primarily through distribution partners, direct sales personnel, and sales representatives. Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various integrated communications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers a range of communication services and products that include local and long-distance, high-speed broadband Internet access, video, voice over Internet protocol, private line, custom calling features, security, cloud, data center, managed and IT, and directory publishing services, as well as engages in equipment sales activities. The company also sells and supports telecommunications equipment, such as key, private branch exchange, IP-based telephone systems, and other hardware solutions, as well as offers support services to medium and large business customers. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 972 thousand voice connections, 784 thousand data connections, and 103 thousand video connections. The company serves customers in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Telecommunications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Telecommunications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.