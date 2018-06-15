Contrasting JD.Com (JD) & IAC (IAC)

IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) and JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares IAC and JD.Com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAC 9.88% 4.69% 2.34% JD.Com 0.31% 3.62% 1.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for IAC and JD.Com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IAC 0 0 21 0 3.00 JD.Com 0 4 9 0 2.69

IAC currently has a consensus price target of $177.22, suggesting a potential upside of 10.13%. JD.Com has a consensus price target of $50.17, suggesting a potential upside of 14.77%. Given JD.Com’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe JD.Com is more favorable than IAC.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.8% of IAC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of JD.Com shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of IAC shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of JD.Com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IAC and JD.Com’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAC $3.31 billion 4.07 $304.92 million $0.77 208.99 JD.Com $55.69 billion 0.94 -$23.39 million $0.01 4,371.00

IAC has higher earnings, but lower revenue than JD.Com. IAC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JD.Com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

IAC has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JD.Com has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IAC beats JD.Com on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

IAC Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Video, Applications, and Publishing segments. The Match Group segment provides subscription dating products, which enable users to establish a profile and review the profiles of other users in 42 languages. The ANGI Homeservices segment owns and operates the HomeAdvisor digital marketplace, which matches consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and Angie's List that connects consumers with service professionals for local services through an online directory of service professionals in approximately 700 service categories, as well as provides consumers with tools, services, and content, including reviews of local service professionals. The Video segment operates a video sharing platform, which provides creators with professional tools to host, manage, review, distribute, and monetize videos online. It also offers creators with professional live streaming capabilities, as well as a live video solution; and creators with production hardware, tools, and services for capturing, broadcasting, and editing live events. The Applications segment develops, markets, and distributes various applications, primarily browser extensions. It also provides software and services that clean, repair, update, secure, and optimize computers, mobile phones, and digital devices; and customized browser-based search applications. The Publishing segment publishes digital content and/or offers search services. Its brands include Dotdash, Dictionary.com, Investopedia, The Daily Beast, Ask.com, and CityGrid. The company was formerly known as InterActiveCorp. IAC/InterActiveCorp was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. It sells mobile handsets, consumer electronics products, and auto parts and accessories; home appliances; and general merchandise products directly to customers through its Website jd.com and mobile applications. The company also provides an online marketplace for third-party sellers to sell products to customers through its Website jd.com and mobile applications. In addition, it offers value-added fulfillment services comprising warehousing and delivery, and transaction processing and billing services to third-party sellers; online marketing services for suppliers and sellers; various financial products and services, including supply chain financing and microcredit, consumer financing, online payment, and others to suppliers and third-party sellers; and online-to-offline solutions for customers and offline retailers. As of April 25, 2017, the company operated 7 fulfillment centers and 256 warehouses, and total 6,906 delivery stations and pickup stations in 2,655 counties and districts across the People's Republic of China. JD.com, Inc. has a strategic cooperation agreement with Qihoo 360 Technology Co. Ltd. to jointly build a full-scene smart marketing platform for the company; and a strategic collaboration agreement with Hydoo International Holding Limited. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

