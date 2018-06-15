Transcontinental Realty Investors (TCI) & UNIBAIL-RODAMCO/ADR (UNRDY) Critical Analysis

Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE: TCI) and UNIBAIL-RODAMCO/ADR (OTCMKTS:UNRDY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Transcontinental Realty Investors and UNIBAIL-RODAMCO/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transcontinental Realty Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A UNIBAIL-RODAMCO/ADR 0 2 2 0 2.50

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.7% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of UNIBAIL-RODAMCO/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 87.7% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Transcontinental Realty Investors and UNIBAIL-RODAMCO/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transcontinental Realty Investors -8.75% -9.88% -1.61% UNIBAIL-RODAMCO/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Transcontinental Realty Investors and UNIBAIL-RODAMCO/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transcontinental Realty Investors $125.23 million 2.26 -$15.81 million N/A N/A UNIBAIL-RODAMCO/ADR N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Transcontinental Realty Investors.

Dividends

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Transcontinental Realty Investors does not pay a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Transcontinental Realty Investors has a beta of -0.53, meaning that its stock price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UNIBAIL-RODAMCO/ADR has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO/ADR beats Transcontinental Realty Investors on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile

Transcontinental Realty Investors (www.transconrealty-invest.com) maintains a strong emphasis on creating greater shareholder value through acquisition, financing, operation, developing and the selective sale of real estate across selective geographic regions in the United States. A New York Stock Exchange company, Transcontinental is traded under the symbol ?TCI?. Transcontinental produces revenue through the professional management of apartments, office buildings and select parcels of land that can be readily developed in the near term. Value is added under Transcontinental ownership, and the properties are repositioned into higher classifications through physical improvements and improved management. Transcontinental also develops new properties, such as luxury apartment homes principally on land it owns or acquires.

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO/ADR Company Profile

Created in 1968, Unibail-Rodamco SE is Europe's largest listed commercial property company, with a presence in 11 Continental European countries, and a portfolio of assets valued at ?43.1 billion as of December 31, 2017. As an integrated operator, investor and developer, the Group aims to cover the whole of the real estate value creation chain. With the support of its 2,011 professionals, Unibail-Rodamco applies those skills to highly specialised market segments such as large shopping centres in major European cities and large offices and convention & exhibition centres in the Paris region. The Group distinguishes itself through its focus on the highest architectural, city planning and environmental standards. Its long term approach and sustainable vision focuses on the development or redevelopment of outstanding places to shop, work and relax. Its commitment to environmental, economic and social sustainability has been recognised by inclusion in the FTSE4Good and STOXX Global ESG Leaders indexes. The Group is a member of the CAC 40, AEX 25 and EuroSTOXX 50 indices. It benefits from an A rating from Standard & Poor's and Fitch Ratings. For more information, please visit our website: www.unibail-rodamco.com.

