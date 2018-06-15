Contrasting Yamana Gold (AUY) & Pan American Silver (PAAS)

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ: PAAS) and Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Yamana Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Pan American Silver pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Yamana Gold pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Pan American Silver and Yamana Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pan American Silver 18.19% 6.35% 4.89% Yamana Gold -18.50% 2.33% 1.19%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.6% of Pan American Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.3% of Yamana Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of Pan American Silver shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Yamana Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pan American Silver and Yamana Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pan American Silver $816.83 million 3.32 $120.99 million $0.51 34.73 Yamana Gold $1.80 billion 1.56 -$194.40 million $0.08 37.13

Pan American Silver has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yamana Gold. Pan American Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yamana Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Pan American Silver has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yamana Gold has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Pan American Silver and Yamana Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pan American Silver 0 1 11 0 2.92 Yamana Gold 0 4 7 0 2.64

Pan American Silver currently has a consensus price target of $21.56, suggesting a potential upside of 21.71%. Yamana Gold has a consensus price target of $3.63, suggesting a potential upside of 22.05%. Given Yamana Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Yamana Gold is more favorable than Pan American Silver.

Summary

Pan American Silver beats Yamana Gold on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Alamo Dorado, Huaron, Morococha, Manantial Espejo, and San Vicente mines. Pan American Silver Corp. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc. operates as a gold producer with gold production, gold development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. It primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc. and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc. in July 2003. Yamana Gold Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.