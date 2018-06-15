Head to Head Comparison: DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) versus Insperity (NSP)

Insperity (NYSE: NSP) and DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Insperity pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. DLH does not pay a dividend. Insperity pays out 39.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Insperity has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.1% of Insperity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.4% of DLH shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of Insperity shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of DLH shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Insperity has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DLH has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Insperity and DLH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insperity 2.87% 122.34% 10.88% DLH 0.36% 10.88% 5.73%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Insperity and DLH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insperity $3.30 billion 1.27 $84.40 million $2.04 48.95 DLH $115.66 million 0.56 $3.28 million $0.27 20.00

Insperity has higher revenue and earnings than DLH. DLH is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Insperity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Insperity and DLH, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insperity 0 1 2 0 2.67 DLH 0 0 2 0 3.00

Insperity presently has a consensus target price of $83.67, suggesting a potential downside of 16.21%. DLH has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 38.89%. Given DLH’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DLH is more favorable than Insperity.

Summary

Insperity beats DLH on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc. provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management and training, and development services. It also provides Insperity Premier, a cloud-based human capital management platform that provides professional employer organization HR outsourcing solutions to its clients and worksite employees; and Workforce Administration solution that offers human capital management and payroll services. In addition, the company offers other business performance solutions consisting of human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, performance management, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening and expense management services, retirement services, and insurance services via desktop applications and cloud-based delivery models. The company was formerly known as Administaff, Inc. and changed its name to Insperity, Inc. in March 2011. Insperity, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Kingwood, Texas.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services. In addition, it offers public health and life sciences services, such as disease prevention; and health promotion to underserved and hard to reach at-risk communities through development of strategic communication campaigns, research on emerging trends, health informatics analyses, and application of best practices. The company offers its services to government agencies and other government clients. The company was formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc. and changed its name to DLH Holdings Corp. in June 2012. DLH Holdings Corp. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

