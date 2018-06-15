TrueCar (TRUE) vs. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) Head-To-Head Analysis

TrueCar (NASDAQ: TRUE) and Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

TrueCar has a beta of 2.56, suggesting that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TrueCar and Facebook, Inc. Common Stock, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TrueCar 2 3 4 0 2.22 Facebook, Inc. Common Stock 1 2 38 1 2.93

TrueCar currently has a consensus target price of $14.84, suggesting a potential upside of 40.97%. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a consensus target price of $218.44, suggesting a potential upside of 11.02%. Given TrueCar’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe TrueCar is more favorable than Facebook, Inc. Common Stock.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TrueCar and Facebook, Inc. Common Stock’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrueCar $323.15 million 3.29 -$32.84 million ($0.27) -39.00 Facebook, Inc. Common Stock $40.65 billion 14.06 $15.93 billion $6.16 31.94

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has higher revenue and earnings than TrueCar. TrueCar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Facebook, Inc. Common Stock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TrueCar and Facebook, Inc. Common Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrueCar -10.69% -8.62% -7.00% Facebook, Inc. Common Stock 40.03% 27.74% 24.62%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.9% of TrueCar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.3% of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of TrueCar shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock beats TrueCar on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. In addition, the company offers forecast, consulting, and other services regarding determination of the residual value of an automobile at given future points in time, which are used to underwrite automotive loans and leases, and by financial institutions to measure exposure and risk across loan, lease, and fleet portfolios. Further, it provides geographically specific and real-time pricing information for consumers and dealers. The company was formerly known as Zag.com Inc. TrueCar, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

Facebook, Inc. provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application. The company also offers Oculus virtual reality technology and content platform, which allows people to enter an immersive and an interactive environment to train, learn, play games, consume content, and connect with others. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 1.40 billion daily active users. Facebook, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

