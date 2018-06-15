Contrasting Maiden (MHLD) and Global Indemnity (GBLI)

Global Indemnity (NASDAQ: GBLI) and Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Global Indemnity pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Maiden pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Maiden pays out -27.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Indemnity and Maiden’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Indemnity $485.52 million 1.15 -$9.55 million N/A N/A Maiden $2.92 billion 0.25 -$169.89 million ($2.16) -4.03

Global Indemnity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Maiden.

Profitability

This table compares Global Indemnity and Maiden’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Indemnity -3.35% 0.91% 0.34% Maiden -6.01% -19.36% -2.47%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.6% of Global Indemnity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.9% of Maiden shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.4% of Global Indemnity shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Maiden shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Global Indemnity has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Maiden has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Global Indemnity and Maiden, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Indemnity 0 0 0 0 N/A Maiden 0 4 0 0 2.00

Maiden has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.45%. Given Maiden’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Maiden is more favorable than Global Indemnity.

Summary

Global Indemnity beats Maiden on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Indemnity

Global Indemnity Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Lines segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for vacant, and under construction and renovation dwellings. This segment primarily serves small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents, program administrators, brokers, aggregators, and retail agents. The Personal Lines segment offers specialty personal lines and agricultural coverage, including agriculture, mobile homes, manufactured homes, homeowners, collectibles, and watersports primarily through retail agents, wholesale general agents, and brokers. The Reinsurance Operations segment provides third party treaty reinsurance solutions to specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance companies; and professional liability products to companies through brokers, as well as on a direct basis. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The Diversified Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty reinsurance, including the writing of treaties on a quota share or excess of loss basis; and facultative risks, which are marketed through third-party intermediaries and on a direct basis. The AmTrust Reinsurance segment provides small commercial business insurance, including workers' compensation, commercial package, and other property and casualty insurance products; and specialty risk and extended warranty coverage for consumer and commercial goods, as well as custom designed coverages, such as accidental damage plans and payment protection plans related to the sale of consumer and commercial goods. This segment also offers specialty program comprising package products, general liability, commercial auto liability, excess and surplus lines programs, and other specialty commercial property and casualty insurance to small and middle market companies. In addition, the company offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

