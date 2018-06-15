Head-To-Head Survey: WGL (WGL) and South Jersey Industries (SJI)

WGL (NYSE: WGL) and South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares WGL and South Jersey Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WGL 11.70% 13.14% 3.11% South Jersey Industries 5.23% 11.33% 3.70%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.9% of WGL shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of South Jersey Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of WGL shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of South Jersey Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WGL and South Jersey Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WGL $2.35 billion 1.93 $193.94 million $3.11 28.44 South Jersey Industries $1.24 billion 2.09 -$3.49 million $1.23 24.67

WGL has higher revenue and earnings than South Jersey Industries. South Jersey Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WGL, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

WGL has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, South Jersey Industries has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

WGL pays an annual dividend of $2.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. South Jersey Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. WGL pays out 66.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. South Jersey Industries pays out 91.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. WGL has raised its dividend for 41 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for WGL and South Jersey Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WGL 0 1 0 0 2.00 South Jersey Industries 0 5 2 0 2.29

South Jersey Industries has a consensus price target of $32.80, indicating a potential upside of 8.11%. Given South Jersey Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe South Jersey Industries is more favorable than WGL.

Summary

WGL beats South Jersey Industries on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

WGL Company Profile

WGL Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, sells and delivers natural gas; and provides energy-related products and services. The company operates through four segments: Regulated Utility, Retail Energy-Marketing, Commercial Energy Systems, and Midstream Energy Services. The Regulated Utility segment sells and delivers natural gas to retail customers; and owns full and partial interests in underground natural gas storage facilities, including pipeline delivery facilities located in and around Hampshire County, West Virginia. The Retail Energy-Marketing segment sells natural gas and electricity directly to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The Commercial Energy Systems segment provides clean and energy efficient solutions, including commercial solar, energy efficiency, and combined heat and power projects, as well as other distributed generation solutions to government and commercial clients. This segment also focuses on upgrading the mechanical, electrical, and water and energy-related infrastructure of governmental and commercial facilities by implementing traditional and alternative energy technologies. The Midstream Energy Services segment acquires, invests in, manages, and optimizes natural gas storage and transportation assets. As of September 30, 2017, the company had approximately 577 miles of transmission mains; 13,103 miles of distribution mains; and 12,518 miles of distribution services, as well as served approximately 116,200 natural gas customers and approximately 113,700 electricity customers in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and the District of Columbia. WGL Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1848 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers. As of December 31, 2017, the company had approximately 146.2 miles of mains in the transmission system and 6,645 miles of mains in the distribution system; and served 383,633 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southern New Jersey. In addition, it markets natural gas storage, commodity, and transportation assets on a wholesale basis for energy marketers, electric and gas utilities, power plants, and natural gas producers in the mid-Atlantic, Appalachian, and southern regions of the United States. Further, the company develops, owns, and operates energy projects comprising natural gas fueled combined heating, cooling and power, and landfill gas-to-energy production facilities, as well as solar-generation sites. Additionally, it owns oil, gas, and mineral rights in the Marcellus Shale region of Pennsylvania; acquires and markets natural gas and electricity to retail end users, as well as provides total energy management services; and services residential and small commercial HVAC systems, and installs small commercial HVAC systems, as well as provides plumbing services and services appliances. South Jersey Industries, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Folsom, New Jersey.

