Michael W. Kosloske Sells 1,300,000 Shares of Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Stock

Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) insider Michael W. Kosloske sold 1,300,000 shares of Health Insurance Innovations stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $40,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $3,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Health Insurance Innovations traded down $0.55, hitting $33.70, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 6,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,051. The company has a market capitalization of $581.43 million, a PE ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.55. Health Insurance Innovations Inc has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $37.38.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $67.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.53 million. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Health Insurance Innovations Inc will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Health Insurance Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,717,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Health Insurance Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,352,000. Lyon Street Capital LLC raised its stake in Health Insurance Innovations by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Lyon Street Capital LLC now owns 1,453,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,264,000 after purchasing an additional 516,737 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Health Insurance Innovations by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 668,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,672,000 after purchasing an additional 379,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its stake in Health Insurance Innovations by 346.4% in the 4th quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 312,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after purchasing an additional 242,500 shares during the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

About Health Insurance Innovations

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provides three months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products, including pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies.

