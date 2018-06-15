Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Healthcare Services Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the business services provider an impact score of 45.8088460841245 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. William Blair raised Healthcare Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $42.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.31, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81. Healthcare Services Group has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $56.20.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $501.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.44 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 24th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.71%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Moss sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Moss sold 3,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $124,871.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

