Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. William Blair raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.33.

HCSG stock opened at $42.03 on Tuesday. Healthcare Services Group has a 52-week low of $35.04 and a 52-week high of $56.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 47.31, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.38). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $501.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 25th will be paid a $0.1925 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 24th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.71%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Moss sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Moss sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $124,871.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,154,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 761,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,091,000 after buying an additional 487,690 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1,729.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 343,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,925,000 after buying an additional 324,509 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 786,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,474,000 after buying an additional 294,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

