Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (HTA) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its position in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 12,129 shares during the last quarter. Honeywell International Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Honeywell International Inc. now owns 87,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 19,085 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 816,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,537,000 after acquiring an additional 69,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America opened at $25.04 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $32.83.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.17 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 9.04%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.85%.

In other Healthcare Trust Of America news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 77,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $2,034,729.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert A. Milligan purchased 3,800 shares of Healthcare Trust Of America stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.35 per share, with a total value of $96,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,647.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Healthcare Trust Of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Trust Of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.55.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of medical office buildings ("MOBs") in the United States based on gross leasable area ("GLA"). We provide the real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly desirable locations.

