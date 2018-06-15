Healthequity (HQY) Hits New 1-Year High and Low at $81.40

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $81.40 and last traded at $80.43, with a volume of 16319 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.35.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HQY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Healthequity from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Healthequity in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Healthequity from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Healthequity in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Healthequity had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $69.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Healthequity Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Angelique Christine Hill sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $619,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,578.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary D. Robinson sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total transaction of $169,029.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,645.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 561,442 shares of company stock valued at $38,433,864. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HQY. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Healthequity by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Healthequity by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 69,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC boosted its holdings in Healthequity by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Healthequity by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthequity by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. 98.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

