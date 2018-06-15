Healthequity Inc (HQY) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its stake in shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,118 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.06% of Healthequity worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Healthequity by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 36,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 23,556 shares during the period. Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of Healthequity during the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 4.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 538,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,590,000 after buying an additional 25,218 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after buying an additional 7,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,099,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthequity opened at $80.18 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.42. Healthequity Inc has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $81.40.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $69.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.81 million. Healthequity had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 22.91%. Healthequity’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Healthequity Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

HQY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Healthequity in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Healthequity to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Healthequity from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

In related news, EVP Gary D. Robinson sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total value of $169,029.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,645.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Angelique Christine Hill sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $619,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,578.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 561,442 shares of company stock valued at $38,433,864. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

