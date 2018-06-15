HealthStream, Inc. (HSTM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Barrington Research set a $32.00 price objective on HealthStream and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th.

Shares of HSTM traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.93. 10,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,489. HealthStream has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $31.53. The company has a market capitalization of $904.79 million, a PE ratio of 103.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.76.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. HealthStream had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $54.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that HealthStream will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gerard M. Hayden, Jr. sold 14,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $383,959.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,527.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gerard M. Hayden, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $369,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,706.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,171 shares of company stock worth $1,649,352. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in HealthStream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HealthStream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in HealthStream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in HealthStream by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in HealthStream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions to the healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in HealthStream Workforce Solutions and HealthStream Provider Solutions segments. The company offers workforce development solutions comprising software-as-a-service (SaaS) and subscription-based products to meet talent management, training, certification, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and development needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

