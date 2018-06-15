Hecla Mining (HL) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

Media stories about Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hecla Mining earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.8892539864882 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

HL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.14.

Shares of Hecla Mining traded down $0.09, hitting $3.82, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The stock had a trading volume of 86,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,636,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 61.90 and a beta of 0.36. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.57.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 24th were given a $0.0025 dividend. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.00%.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal deposits worldwide. The company offers zinc, lead, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

