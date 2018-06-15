Hedge (HDG) Price Tops $1.46 on Exchanges

Hedge (CURRENCY:HDG) traded 34.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 31st. Hedge has a market cap of $5.43 million and approximately $57.00 worth of Hedge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hedge has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One Hedge token can now be purchased for $1.46 or 0.00022376 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003629 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00018820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000675 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00597968 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015345 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00232156 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00044255 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00092659 BTC.

Hedge Token Profile

Hedge launched on October 16th, 2017. Hedge’s total supply is 5,100,033 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,709,674 tokens. The Reddit community for Hedge is /r/hedgetoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedge is www.hedge-crypto.com. Hedge’s official Twitter account is @hedgetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedge is t.me/joinchat/F5fglQ7DVPV2wi4JK8Mw9A.

Buying and Selling Hedge

Hedge can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedge using one of the exchanges listed above.

