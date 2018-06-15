Hedge Market Cap Achieves $5.44 Million (CRYPTO:HDG)

Hedge (CURRENCY:HDG) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 8th. Over the last week, Hedge has traded down 7% against the US dollar. Hedge has a total market cap of $5.44 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Hedge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedge token can now be purchased for $1.47 or 0.00022376 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003629 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00018732 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000674 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00602718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015310 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00236830 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00045133 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00093415 BTC.

Hedge Token Profile

Hedge’s genesis date was October 16th, 2017. Hedge’s total supply is 5,100,033 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,709,674 tokens. Hedge’s official website is www.hedge-crypto.com. The Reddit community for Hedge is /r/hedgetoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedge’s official Twitter account is @hedgetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedge is t.me/joinchat/F5fglQ7DVPV2wi4JK8Mw9A.

Buying and Selling Hedge

Hedge can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedge using one of the exchanges listed above.

