Heico (HEI) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.12

News stories about Heico (NYSE:HEI) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Heico earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the aerospace company an impact score of 48.0182998190588 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Heico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heico in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Heico from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (up from $87.20) on shares of Heico in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.73.

NYSE HEI opened at $92.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.77, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68. Heico has a 52 week low of $56.47 and a 52 week high of $97.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Heico shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, June 28th. The 5-4 split was announced on Tuesday, June 12th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, June 27th.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Heico had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $430.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Heico will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 10th. Heico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 1,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total value of $118,189.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $173,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,964 shares of company stock valued at $10,945,268. 9.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components for aerospace and industrial original equipment manufacturers, and the United States government.

