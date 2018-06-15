HeidelbergCement (HEI) PT Set at €89.00 by Independent Research

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) received a €89.00 ($103.49) price objective from Independent Research in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Independent Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HEI. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €104.00 ($120.93) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €97.00 ($112.79) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. HeidelbergCement has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €92.08 ($107.07).

HEI stock opened at €78.00 ($90.70) on Wednesday. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of €76.94 ($89.47) and a 52 week high of €96.00 ($111.63).

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. Its cement products include special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company offers natural stone and crushed aggregates, including sand, gravel, stone chippings, and crushed stones; concrete/ready-mixed concrete that is used for the production of precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, and schools; and asphalt, which is primarily used in the building of traffic infrastructure comprising roads, walkways, and parking lots.

