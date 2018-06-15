Insider Selling: Helix TCS Inc (OTCMKTS:HLIX) Major Shareholder Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Helix TCS Inc (OTCMKTS:HLIX) major shareholder Helix Opportunities Llc sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $13,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Helix Opportunities Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 13th, Helix Opportunities Llc sold 1,912 shares of Helix TCS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $3,135.68.

On Monday, June 11th, Helix Opportunities Llc sold 3,560 shares of Helix TCS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $5,660.40.

On Thursday, June 7th, Helix Opportunities Llc sold 3,904 shares of Helix TCS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $6,636.80.

On Tuesday, June 5th, Helix Opportunities Llc sold 4,880 shares of Helix TCS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $8,003.20.

On Friday, June 1st, Helix Opportunities Llc sold 3,240 shares of Helix TCS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $5,184.00.

On Tuesday, May 29th, Helix Opportunities Llc sold 890 shares of Helix TCS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $1,388.40.

On Thursday, May 24th, Helix Opportunities Llc sold 5,140 shares of Helix TCS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $8,686.60.

On Friday, May 18th, Helix Opportunities Llc sold 2,170 shares of Helix TCS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $3,059.70.

Helix TCS opened at $1.55 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Helix TCS Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.

About Helix TCS

Helix TCS, Inc provides technology, compliance, and security solutions to the legal cannabis industry in the United States. The company offers security solutions to cannabis businesses, including assessments and planning, security system design and implementation, asset protection, transport, and assurance of security for the state licensing process.

