Head-To-Head Analysis: SUPERDRY PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) & HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (HNNMY)

SUPERDRY PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS: SEPGY) and HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares SUPERDRY PLC/ADR and HENNES & MAURIT/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SUPERDRY PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A HENNES & MAURIT/ADR 7.49% 26.41% 14.52%

Dividends

SUPERDRY PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. SUPERDRY PLC/ADR pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

SUPERDRY PLC/ADR has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SUPERDRY PLC/ADR and HENNES & MAURIT/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SUPERDRY PLC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A HENNES & MAURIT/ADR 2 1 0 0 1.33

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SUPERDRY PLC/ADR and HENNES & MAURIT/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SUPERDRY PLC/ADR $973.16 million 1.32 $85.37 million $1.08 14.62 HENNES & MAURIT/ADR $23.26 billion 1.00 $1.88 billion $0.23 13.78

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than SUPERDRY PLC/ADR. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SUPERDRY PLC/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR beats SUPERDRY PLC/ADR on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SUPERDRY PLC/ADR Company Profile

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories. The Wholesale segment is involved in the ownership of brands; wholesale distribution of own brand products, such as clothing, footwear, and accessories; and trade sales. The company's products include T-shirts, polo shirts, hoods and sweats, denim, joggers, tops, dresses, jackets, shirts, knitwear, footwear, bags, and accessories. It also engages in contracting overseas personnel. The company operates through 220 owned, 319 franchised, and 16 licensed stores; and 27 international Websites across 18 countries covering 12 languages. The company was formerly known as SuperGroup Plc and changed its name to Superdry Plc in January 2018. Superdry Plc was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, and jeans wear; and decorations and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and children's rooms. The company provides its products under the H&M, H&M Home, COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday, H&M HOME, ARKET, and & Other Stories brands. As of March 15, 2018, it had approximately 4,700 stores in 69 markets, including franchise markets; and 44 online markets. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

