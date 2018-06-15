Henry Boot plc (BOOT) Insider Acquires £10,336 in Stock

Henry Boot plc (LON:BOOT) insider Gerald Jennings acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 304 ($4.05) per share, for a total transaction of £10,336 ($13,761.15).

Henry Boot traded down GBX 5 ($0.07), hitting GBX 291 ($3.87), during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 27,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,258. Henry Boot plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 220.50 ($2.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 354 ($4.71).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 26th were given a dividend of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 26th. This is a boost from Henry Boot’s previous dividend of $2.80.

A number of research firms recently commented on BOOT. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Henry Boot in a research report on Wednesday. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.26) price target on shares of Henry Boot in a research report on Friday, March 23rd.

Henry Boot Company Profile

Henry Boot PLC invests in, develops, and trades in properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction segments. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.

