Heritage Trust Co Has $3.46 Million Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Heritage Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.2% of Heritage Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PG. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.85.

Shares of PG opened at $75.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $195.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.58. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $94.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven D. Bishop sold 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $149,130.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,199.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ciserani Giovanni sold 12,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $931,551.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,629.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,938 shares of company stock worth $1,604,483 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products.

