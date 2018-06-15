Hero (HERO) Hits 1-Day Volume of $16,507.00

Hero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. During the last seven days, Hero has traded 28.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hero token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00002194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Qryptos. Hero has a total market cap of $0.00 and $16,507.00 worth of Hero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003637 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00018687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015382 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00598014 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00235588 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00044686 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00093518 BTC.

Hero Token Profile

Hero’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens. Hero’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken. Hero’s official Twitter account is @herotokenio. The official website for Hero is herotoken.io. The Reddit community for Hero is /r/HeroToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hero

Hero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hero using one of the exchanges listed above.

