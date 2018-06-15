Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.20

News coverage about Hershey (NYSE:HSY) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hershey earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.6164366616676 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Hershey traded up $1.86, reaching $94.00, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 2,530,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,539. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.34. Hershey has a 52-week low of $89.10 and a 52-week high of $115.82.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 113.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. analysts forecast that Hershey will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 25th will be paid a $0.656 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 24th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.04%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSY. Credit Suisse Group set a $94.00 price objective on Hershey and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Argus lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Societe Generale lowered Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $93.29 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

In other news, Director David L. Shedlarz sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $497,312.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,723.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

