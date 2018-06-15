Heska’s (HSKA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They currently have a $123.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HSKA. B. Riley set a $93.00 price objective on Heska and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. TheStreet cut Heska from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.25.

Get Heska alerts:

Shares of Heska opened at $106.75 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $797.35 million, a P/E ratio of 51.57 and a beta of 0.80. Heska has a 1 year low of $56.59 and a 1 year high of $115.00.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $32.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.65 million. Heska had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.30%. equities analysts forecast that Heska will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nancy Wisnewski sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $79,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,713,974.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie J. Trowbridge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total value of $505,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,249 shares in the company, valued at $631,211.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,202 shares of company stock worth $2,752,523. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSKA. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heska in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,831,000. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heska by 293.3% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 347,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,885,000 after purchasing an additional 259,256 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heska in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,753,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Heska by 436.0% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 166,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,362,000 after purchasing an additional 135,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Heska by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,897,000 after purchasing an additional 110,391 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal Health segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; HT5 and HEMATRUE veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; COAG veterinary analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.