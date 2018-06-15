Bluestein R H & Co. Has $5.39 Million Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Bluestein R H & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,830 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Hess were worth $5,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. BP PLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 118,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,626,000 after buying an additional 14,107 shares during the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth $8,174,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth $1,110,000. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth $1,109,000. 94.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,207,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,295,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.46. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $65.89.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 69.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.07) earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas producer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.69%.

HES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $70.00 to $52.54 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Hess in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays set a $47.00 target price on shares of Hess and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.