Maxim Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Maxim Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) in a report released on Wednesday, May 23rd. Maxim Group currently has a $18.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

“Top-line beats consensus on Storage, but Compute segment constant currency growth regresses to up only 2% y/y. Guidance slightly raised largely due to non-operational items; return to FY16 levels appear still far away. Maintain Hold rating, but slightly raising 12-month price target to $18, from $17.”,” Maxim Group’s analyst commented.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.36.

HPE traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $15.95. 24,999,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,741,961. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $7.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.88%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Timothy C. Stonesifer sold 53,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $833,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 246,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,608.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Henry Gomez sold 14,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $223,250.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,353,585 shares of company stock valued at $157,526,495 in the last three months. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,015,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,584,000 after purchasing an additional 192,576 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,953,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,497,000 after purchasing an additional 710,629 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,164,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,050,000 after purchasing an additional 998,236 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 892,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,820,000 after purchasing an additional 314,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides technology solutions to business and public sector enterprises. It operates through Enterprise Group, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments segments. The Enterprise Group segment offers industry standard servers and mission-critical servers to address the array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including 3PAR StoreServ, StoreOnce, and StoreVirtual products, as well as traditional storage solutions, such as tape, storage networking, and legacy external disk products for enterprise and small- and medium-size business; software-defined switches, routers, wireless local area network equipment, network virtualization equipment, security software, location-based services, and network management products; and data center care, proactive care, and technology consulting services, as well as Aruba Services, and communications and media solutions.

