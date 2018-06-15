Hexindai (HX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Hexindai (NASDAQ:HX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Hexindai traded up $0.20, reaching $11.66, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 159,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,952. Hexindai has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

About Hexindai

Hexindai Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an online consumer lending marketplace connecting borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

