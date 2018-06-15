Highcroft Investments plc (LON:HCFT) Director James Christopher Hunt Acquires 7,500 Shares

Highcroft Investments plc (LON:HCFT) Director James Christopher Hunt purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3.52 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £264 ($351.48).

Shares of Highcroft Investments remained flat at $GBX 927.50 ($12.35) during trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246. Highcroft Investments plc has a 52 week low of GBX 865 ($11.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 970 ($12.91).

Get Highcroft Investments alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Highcroft Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

Highcroft Investments Company Profile

Highcroft Investments PLC is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) holding property and equity investments. Highcroft's shares are listed on the full list of the London Stock Exchange (stock code HCFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Highcroft Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highcroft Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.