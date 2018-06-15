Highcroft Investments plc (LON:HCFT) Director James Christopher Hunt Acquires 7,500 Shares

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2018

Highcroft Investments plc (LON:HCFT) Director James Christopher Hunt purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3.52 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £264 ($351.48).

Shares of Highcroft Investments remained flat at $GBX 927.50 ($12.35) during trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246. Highcroft Investments plc has a 52 week low of GBX 865 ($11.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 970 ($12.91).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Highcroft Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

Highcroft Investments Company Profile

Highcroft Investments PLC is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) holding property and equity investments. Highcroft's shares are listed on the full list of the London Stock Exchange (stock code HCFT).

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Highcroft Investments (LON:HCFT)

